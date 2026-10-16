2,000 ECG containers retrieved; 283 still unidentified at ports – Deputy Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Energy Minister, Richard Gyan-Mensah, says about 2,000 containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which were reported uncleared at the ports, have been retrieved, with approximately 283 still unidentified.
He said a committee set up to investigate the matter was working to trace the outstanding containers, with an official report expected by the end of October 2026.
Mr Gyan-Mensah made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Friday, October 16, to respond to concerns over some 2,760 ECG containers cited in the Auditor-General’s report as having remained uncleared at the ports.
“This matter was referred to the Ministry, and it's been handled by the Ministry. As we speak, about 2,000 of the containers have been evacuated and then kept with the Ministry of Energy, some with the ECG warehouse, which we'll send for them,” he said.
He explained that the remaining containers were proving difficult to trace because they were believed to be spread across different terminals and required checks involving port and customs documentation.
The Deputy Minister said the exercise initially progressed at a faster pace, with the team evacuating nearly 50 containers a day in some instances.
However, he said the process had slowed considerably, with occasions when only two containers could be retrieved in a day, or none over an entire week.
He said the committee comprises representatives from the ports, security agencies, ECG, the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Mr Gyan-Mensah said the committee meets every Monday to review progress and develop strategies to retrieve the outstanding containers.
He added that the Ministry had not yet issued an official report on the exercise, but expected to do so by the end of October, outlining the containers retrieved and those that remained unaccounted for.
“When we are done and it comes out officially that these numbers are not identified or we're not able to retrieve them, the report to come out,” he said.
He added that port authorities were also reviewing their documentation to help identify the containers that the committee had so far been unable to trace.
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