2026 Mid-Year Budget Review: Traders hope for lower prices and relief from high cost of living

Audio By Carbonatix
Some Ghanaians in Accra's Central Business District have expressed mixed expectations ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, with some saying they are beginning to experience signs of economic improvement while others insist the gains have yet to translate into lower prices and improved livelihoods.
Speaking to JoyNews' Michelle Lartey ahead of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson's budget presentation on Thursday, July 23, some traders said they were looking to the government to introduce measures that would ease the cost of doing business and reduce the prices of goods.
Some traders acknowledged that recent economic indicators suggest the economy is stabilising and urged the government to sustain the reforms that have contributed to the progress.
Others, however, said they were yet to feel any meaningful change in their day-to-day activities, arguing that the high cost of living continues to put pressure on businesses and households.
The traders also called on the government to simplify the presentation of economic policies and budget figures to enable ordinary Ghanaians to better understand how the measures affect their lives.
One trader said her biggest expectation is a reduction in market prices following the budget announcement.
"I'm hoping that the prices of goods in the market will reduce after the budget is read. Things should become a bit more affordable for us because prices are still increasing," she said.
Another shopper said, "Some people are raising prices on their own, so if the government can do its best to ensure there's some reduction in the market, it will be okay for us."
Another added, "I want the government to do better because if I come to the market with GH¢1,000, I want to be able to buy many of the things I need. Right now, the items I'm carrying cost almost GH¢1,200," she lamented.
The views reflect the broader expectations of many Ghanaians, who will be watching closely to see whether the Mid-Year Budget Review outlines measures capable of easing the cost of living while sustaining the country's recent economic recovery.
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