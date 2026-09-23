2026 Women’s Super Cup: Hasaacas, Prisons Ladies dominate first round of games

The 2026 Women's Super Cup kicked off at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, September 23, with games across the two groups.

The competition got underway with Hasaacas Ladies facing off against Jonina Ladies in the Group A opener, where the Takoradi-based side picked up all three points.

Midfielder Veronica Baah Kumah scored the only goal of the game for the Hasmal Ladies as they got off to a flying start in the competition despite missing several chances.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Jonina Ladies in the first game of the 2026 Women’s Super.



Here is the only goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/fFmNixdYG7 — Owura Tube (@OwuraTube) September 23, 2026

Raymond Fenny's side recorded their second win over Jonina Ladies in their last fourth meeting across all competitions since the start of last season.

In the second game of the day, two of the Northern Zone clubs went up against each other, with Prisons Ladies facing defending champions Dreamz Ladies.

Dreamz were punished for their slow start to the game as they conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes in the defeat to Prisons.

Tedina Sekyere halved the deficit for Dreamz, but it was not enough as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their opening game in Group B.

Prisons Ladies were 2-1 winners over Dreamz Ladies their Group B opener at the 2026 Women’s Super Cup.



Here are all the goals from the game pic.twitter.com/ITYQjnHlX2 — Owura Tube (@OwuraTube) September 23, 2026

FC Savannah scored in each half of the game as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Fosu Royal Ladies in the other Group A fixture.

Savannah opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the encounter before adding the second goal ten minutes after the recess to leapfrog Hasaacas and move to the top of the group with one more goal advantage.

FC Savannah registered a 2-0 win over Fosu Royal Ladies in their Group A fixture at the 2026 Women’s Super Cup.



They move to the top of the table after the first round of games in the group. pic.twitter.com/defZRwrm0u — Owura Tube (@OwuraTube) September 23, 2026

In the last game of the day, Epiphany Warriors came from behind to defeat Army Ladies in Group B.

The security side took a 1-0 lead into the break.

However, Epiphany bounced back in the second half despite missing a penalty. They scored twice in the final 30 minutes of the game to turn the game around and secure all three points.

The next round of games takes place on Friday, September 25.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.