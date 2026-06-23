24,000 medical equipment worth GH¢500 million for primary healthcare – Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has revealed government is investing more than GH¢500 million in medical equipment to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the country as it rolls out the Free Primary Healthcare programme.

The sector minister says over 24,000 pieces of medical equipment will be procured and distributed to primary healthcare facilities nationwide, describing it as one of the largest investments in frontline healthcare infrastructure in Ghana's history.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) in Koforidua, the Minister said the investment demonstrates government's commitment to backing its flagship Free Primary Healthcare policy with the resources needed for successful implementation.

"We are not merely announcing a policy. We are putting in place the resources required for implementation. For the first time in Ghana's history, we are making one of the largest investments in equipment for primary healthcare facilities. Government is procuring more than 24,000 pieces of medical equipment, valued at over GH¢500 million, for distribution across the country," Mr. Akandoh indicated.

The equipment will be supplied to health facilities providing primary healthcare services, including those operated by the Christian Health Association of Ghana, which has been designated as one of the implementing agencies for the programme.

"CHAG facilities will receive their fair share because CHAG has been designated as one of the implementing agencies under the Free Primary Healthcare Programme," the minister added.

The investment forms part of government's broader strategy to strengthen primary healthcare, which it considers the foundation of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

According to the Health Minister, nearly 80 per cent of the population's health needs can be addressed at the primary healthcare level through disease prevention, health promotion, early diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses.

He explained that the Free Primary Healthcare programme shifts Ghana's health system from an overreliance on treating diseases to preventing them before they become severe.

"The real game-changer is not simply that services will be free. It is the emphasis on early detection and prevention," he said.

Under the programme, health professionals will conduct community outreach by visiting homes, churches and communities to screen residents for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, allowing illnesses to be detected early and referred for treatment where necessary.

The initiative will initially be implemented in 150 selected districts, many of them in remote and underserved communities, before being expanded nationwide.

Mr. Akandoh stressed that while healthcare services will be free for patients at the primary level, government will reimburse health providers for the services they deliver. Preventive and health promotion activities will also be financed through population-based payments to support community outreach.

The Minister said the Free Primary Healthcare programme is designed to work alongside the National Health Insurance Scheme and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), with each programme covering different aspects of healthcare.

He noted that strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure through the provision of modern medical equipment would improve the quality of care at health centres and CHPS compounds, reduce unnecessary referrals to higher-level hospitals and bring essential health services closer to communities.

The investment is expected to boost the capacity of frontline health facilities as government pursues its goal of expanding equitable access to quality healthcare across the country.

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