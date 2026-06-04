2nd Ghana AI Awards 2026 nominations deadline fast approaching

Audio By Carbonatix
Following the successful inaugural Ghana AI Summit 2025, Ghana is set to host the 2nd Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026 from 29–30 July 2026.
It is a premier national platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and impact in artificial intelligence across Ghana.
During the 2025 edition, six organizations and three individuals were honored for their outstanding contributions to advancing artificial intelligence in Ghana.
Building on this success, the Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026 will honor exceptional AI innovators and organizations driving transformative impact across sectors.
Award categories below
AI Personality of the Year
Most Promising AI Idea of the Year
Best AI for Social Good Award
Best AI Services Solution Provider
Best AI Startup of the Year
Best AI Innovation of the Year
Best AI Company of the Year
Best AI Public Service of the Year
According to Charles Yeboah, Deloitte Ghana’s AI Awards Assurance Consultant, the Ghana AI Awards is more than a recognition platform but also a catalyst for innovation, celebrating excellence, rewarding pioneers, and strengthening the ecosystem that will shape Ghana’s AI-driven future.”
Under the theme “Artificial Intelligence for Economic Growth and Job Creation: Innovation, Inclusion and Future Jobs,” the summit will bring together leading voices from government, academia, industry, startups, and civil society to explore how AI can drive sustainable development, economic transformation, and employment opportunities.
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