484,059 collaterals registered in 2025, total value of secured loans amounted to GH¢148.3bn

BoG Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama

The total number of security interest registered in 2025 was 484,059 compared to 382,215 in 2024, the Bank of Ghana has disclosed in its 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

This represented a 26.7% year-on-year growth.

In terms of sector distribution of secured loans, the Commerce and Finance accounted for 88.9% of the total secured lending in 2025, followed by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing sector (4%) and Services sector (3%).

Secured Loans

The total value of secured loans granted in 2025 amounted to GH¢148.3 billion, compared to GH¢60.9 billion in 2024. Of the total value, banks granted GH¢94.5 billion in secured loans in the year.

In 2025, 72,901 searches were conducted, compared with 65,267 in 2024, representing 11.7% increase in search volumes during the year.

The volumes of registered collateral assets increased by 21.7% year-on-year to 584,000 in 2025, compared to 479,707 in 2024. Cash collateral remained the most widely accepted asset type, followed by inventories/stock of goods, and company and business assets.

Collateral Registry

The Collateral Registry issued a total of 200 Memoranda of No Objection certificates to assist with the realisation of security interest in collateral, compared with 301 certificates in 2024, indicating a 33.6% decrease.

In 2025, the number of registrations discharged went up by 45.3 percent to 105,029 compared to 192,158 in 2024.

These activities were largely dominated by Savings and Loans Companies, which recorded the highest volumes of registrations, searches, and discharges.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.