55,000 BECE candidates to miss SHS placement after failing English or Mathematics — CSSPS

About 55,000 candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will not qualify for placement into second-cycle institutions after failing either English Language or Mathematics.

The Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Sherif Sulemana, said approximately 565,000 out of the 620,000 candidates who sat the examination had qualified for placement.

“Based on our analysis, we have about 565,000 [candidates] qualified for placement this year,” he stated on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 3.

Explaining the qualification criteria, Mr Sulemana said candidates must not fail English Language or Mathematics to be considered for placement.

“You are disqualified from placement if you have failed either English or Mathematics,” he explained.

Based on the figures provided, about 55,000 candidates will be excluded from the placement exercise.

Mr Sulemana acknowledged that obtaining Grade 9 under the standardised grading system did not automatically mean that a candidate had failed.

He explained, however, that the candidates’ raw scores were also considered when determining their eligibility.

“The raw scores—maybe I could have shown you the data—you would find that somebody got one, somebody got 10 out of 100, somebody got 12 or 20 out of 100, and that qualifies as a failure,” he said.

The CSSPS Coordinator also disclosed that only about 17 per cent of the candidates, representing approximately 107,000 students, obtained aggregates ranging from six to 18.

“If you look at the data on the performance of the candidates, we only had about 17 per cent of the candidates getting from aggregate six to 18. In absolute figures, you are talking about 107,000,” he said.

He added that approximately 252,000 candidates, representing about 35 per cent of the total, obtained aggregates ranging from six to 24.

Meanwhile, the CSSPS has activated its call centres to address complaints and other challenges that may arise during the placement exercise.

Mr Sulemana said candidates and parents who live far from regional resolution centres could contact the call centres for assistance.

“If you are in a district far from the regional centre, all you have to do is call the call centre, let them understand your issue, and that will be resolved for you,” he said.

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