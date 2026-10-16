7 best foods to help keep blood sugar levels steady

Choosing foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats after 5 p.m. can help support healthy blood sugar levels by slowing digestion and keeping you feeling satisfied through the night.

Some of the best foods to consider adding to your evening meals or as snacks include nuts, eggs, and apples.

1. Nuts

Nuts provide a satisfying combination of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and minerals like magnesium and zinc that support blood sugar regulation.

Research suggests that consuming nuts regularly around meal times can lead to a significant reduction in post-meal blood sugar levels.

Whether you opt for almonds, pistachios, walnuts, or another type, consider making a handful of nuts your go-to snack after 5 p.m.

2. Apples with Nut Butter

Apples are high in fiber, a nutrient that helps stabilize blood sugar levels by slowing digestion and keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

They also contain fructose, a simple carbohydrate that may raise blood sugar more gradually than glucose.

However, when you pair this fruit with a nut butter like natural peanut butter, you’ll add even more fiber along with protein and healthy fats.

This optimises digestion and the rate at which carbohydrates are broken down into the bloodstream, offering more sustained energy without the blood sugar spike and crash.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

The nutrients in pumpkin seeds, such as fiber, magnesium, zinc, protein, and healthy fats, are key to making them a blood sugar-stabilizing evening food.

Studies show that consuming a 2-ounce serving of pumpkin seeds within a meal resulted in lower blood sugar levels after eating, compared to a meal that didn’t contain the seeds.

Because they are rich in magnesium, which helps the body convert food into energy, research suggests that regularly consuming foods like pumpkin seeds may help improve blood sugar levels and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Eggs

High in protein and fat with virtually no carbohydrates, eggs can provide sustained energy levels and lasting fullness without causing major blood sugar fluctuations.

Some studies have linked regular egg consumption to lower blood sugar levels and improvements in insulin sensitivity.14

Whether you’re opting for scrambled eggs for dinner or a hard-boiled egg for an evening snack, consider pairing your eggs with a veggie rather than blood sugar-spiking refined carbohydrates for even greater blood sugar benefits.

5. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, a slow-digesting protein that may help keep you full overnight.

Plus, it’s free of added sugar and naturally low in carbohydrates, so it ranks low on the glycemic index (GI), meaning it can prevent blood sugar spikes and keep your energy balanced after eating.16

Studies have shown that dairy products like cottage cheese may support insulin sensitivity, which can help manage blood sugar levels.

Cottage cheese also pairs well with fruits like berries or veggies like tomatoes or cucumbers, making for an easy evening snack or dinner side.

6. Greek Yogurt with Berries

For a blood sugar-friendly dessert option, try eating Greek yogurt with your choice of berries after dinner.

Plain Greek yogurt offers significantly more protein and less sugar than many other yogurts, which can slow digestion and support a smoother blood sugar response.

Topping it with berries, which are naturally high in fiber and lower in sugar, can further support blood sugar regulation and promote satiety, curbing sweet tooth cravings later in the evening.

7. Trail Mix

Combining nuts, seeds, and unsweetened dried fruit may help manage evening blood sugar levels thanks to the nutrient pairing of fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

With this evening snack mixture, the rise in blood sugar isn’t as rapid, digestion is slowed, and energy is more sustained.

The key is to choose a trail mix, or make your own at home, that contains more nuts than dried fruits or chocolate pieces to limit added sugar, which would have the opposite effect and cause a spike in blood sugar.

Other Tips for Stable Blood Sugar

To keep blood sugar levels stable after 5 p.m., here are some other tips that experts recommend:

1. Avoid evening meals that are full of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and sugar, which trigger the largest blood sugar level fluctuations due to how rapidly they’re digested.

2. Eat dinner earlier, as some research suggests that having your evening meal at 6 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. can improve blood sugar control.

3. Opt for a walk after dinner, as walking for just 10 minutes after your evening meal has been shown to significantly lower blood sugar levels.26

4. Wind down early to get good quality sleep, which can reduce insulin resistance, lower stress hormone spikes, and decrease cravings for sugary foods.27

5. Avoid drinking alcohol at night, which can disrupt sleep and negatively impact blood sugar levels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.