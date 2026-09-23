7-month-old EOCO invitation letter surfaces after chaotic attempt to arrest Manhyia South MP

Confrontation between Manhyia South MP and security personnel reportedly linked to EOCO

A letter has surfaced, purportedly providing details on the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s efforts to secure the attendance of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

This 7-month-old letter comes hours after a chaotic incident involving the lawmaker and EOCO officers outside the Accra High Court.

The letter, signed by EOCO Acting Executive Director Raymond Archer and addressed to Baffour Awuah in his capacity as Senior Partner of Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners, shows that the Office had invited him to appear before it in February 2026.

The correspondence sighted by Myjoyonline.com, titled “Invitation Pursuant to Section 19 of Act 804/10,” was dated February 27, 2026.

According to the letter, EOCO had earlier written to Baffour Awuah on February 10, 2026, inviting him to assist with an investigation.

The latest letter followed correspondence from the lawmaker dated February 13, in which he indicated that EOCO's confidential invitation had been forwarded to the Clerk of Parliament for advice.

EOCO, however, disagreed with the decision to involve Parliament in the matter.

The Office said the February 10 invitation had been addressed directly to Baffour Awuah in his capacity as Senior Partner of the law firm and therefore questioned the decision to forward the invitation to Parliament.

“Therefore, the Office disagrees with forwarding an official letter specifically addressed to a designated officer of a law firm to Parliament,” the letter stated.

EOCO also warned that it would not recognise correspondence from the Clerk of Parliament on the matter, arguing that it was unaware of any established protocol or law preventing Baffour Awuah from honouring what it described as a lawful invitation.

“Please take note that any correspondence from the Clerk of Parliament on this matter will not be recognized since the Office is not aware of any established protocol or law which prevents the said person from honouring a lawful invitation,” the letter said.

The agency further warned that failure to honour the invitation could result in compulsory measures to secure his appearance.

“Also note that failure to honour this invitation may leave us with no choice than to compel him to appear before the Office,” it added.

The letter has surfaced following Wednesday's confrontation involving Baffour Awuah and EOCO officers shortly after the MP left the Accra High Court.

EOCO, in a statement issued after the incident, confirmed that its officers had attempted to arrest the MP in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Office said the attempted arrest was not completed after the situation escalated and officers assessed that proceeding could have endangered public safety.

EOCO also said Baffour Awuah subsequently went to Parliament to seek sanctuary, despite the House currently being on recess.

The agency maintained that it respects the constitutional privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament but stressed that parliamentary membership does not, by itself, terminate an investigation or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.