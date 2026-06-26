9-year-old boy found dead in abandoned galamsey pit at Humjibre

Audio By Carbonatix
A 9-year-old boy, identified as Obeng Boateng Junior, was found dead in an abandoned galamsey pit at Humjibre in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.
Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Assembly Member for the Humjibre electoral area, Enock Happy Nkrumah, said he was informed that the deceased had left home and had not returned.
According to him, community members organised a search for the boy, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. The matter was subsequently reported to the Sefwi Bekwai Police Command.
He indicated that the search later led to the discovery of the boy’s body in an abandoned galamsey pit, where he is believed to have drowned.
The body was retrieved from the pit, and after consultations between the police and the family, arrangements were made for the burial of the deceased.
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