A nation of job seekers will always be poor – Sir Sam Jonah

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned Ghanaian businessman Sir Sam Jonah is urging African governments and young people to emphasise entrepreneurship and job creation, warning that dependence on government employment will hinder the continent's fight against poverty and unemployment.
He said Africa needed to change the perception that securing a government job is the ultimate career success, arguing that young people should be encouraged to build businesses and create opportunities for others.
Sir Sam Jonah was speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Methodist University Ghana International Conference 2026, organised to mark the university’s 25th anniversary.
“Make enterprise respectable again. Too many of our brightest young people still see business as something you do only if you could not get a government job. A nation of job-seekers will always be poor. We need a nation of job-creators,” he said.
His comments come amid concerns about the difficulties many graduates face in finding employment after completing tertiary education.
Government institutions have traditionally attracted job-seekers due to perceived stability and benefits of public-sector employment. However, Sir Sam Jonah believes a stronger entrepreneurial culture is needed to expand employment opportunities and support Africa’s economic development.
He called for greater recognition of enterprise as a viable career path, urging stakeholders to encourage young people to pursue business ideas instead of depending solely on formal employment.
The businessman also challenged African governments to create an environment that allows talented graduates to build successful careers and businesses at home instead of seeking opportunities abroad.
He said the continent continues to invest significant resources in educating young people but often fails to provide enough opportunities to apply their skills.
“We educate brilliant young people, at great cost, and then offer them nothing to do. Some sit at home. Some leave. Our best export is too often our best people,” he said.
Sir Sam Jonah argued that Africa’s long-term sustainability would depend partly on its ability to retain skilled people by creating opportunities that make staying and working on the continent an attractive choice.
“A sustainable Africa is one that keeps its talent working at home, not because they have no choice, but because home offers the best opportunity,” he added.
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