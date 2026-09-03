A-Plus, Afenyo-Markin to visit families affected by New Winneba violence

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, says he will join Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin to visit families affected by the recent violence between communities in the Effutu and Gomoa areas.

According to A-Plus, the visit will focus on the bereaved families as well as persons who sustained injuries during the recent incidents.

He said Afenyo-Markin had proposed the visit as part of broader efforts to engage affected families and work towards restoring lasting peace in the area.

“Saturday, he said he wanted us to come and visit the bereaved families and those injured,” A-Plus said.

He explained that the visit would be followed by discussions on a roadmap to address the security challenges and prevent further violence.

“After that, we are going to see the roadmap to implement towards bringing lasting peace. So I am all for it,” he added.

A-Plus stressed that the situation should not be framed simply as a conflict between Effutu and Gomoa residents. “The issue is not too much of Effutu and Gomoa. It’s a group of people who are terrorising people that we have to deal with,” he said.

He appealed to residents to remain patient as political and security leaders work to find a lasting solution.

On Tuesday, September 1, three people were confirmed dead and about 15 others injured following violent clashes at New Winneba in the Central Region.

The incident which left three dead and 15 injured is believed to have been triggered by a land dispute involving residents of Effutu and Gomoa.

The police have since arrested six suspects in connection with the violence and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Additional security personnel have also been deployed to the affected communities to restore confidence, maintain order and prevent further escalation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.