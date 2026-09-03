National

A-Plus urges calm as authorities move to end New Winneba tensions

Source: Myjoyonline  
  3 September 2026 9:35pm
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Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has urged residents of Effutu and Gomoa to remain calm as efforts intensify to restore lasting peace in the two communities.

According to him, the tensions should not be viewed simply as a conflict between the people of Effutu and Gomoa, but rather as a situation involving a group of individuals allegedly terrorising residents.

“The issue is not too much of Effutu and Gomoa. It’s a group of people who are terrorising people that we have to deal with,” he said.

He disclosed that a roadmap is being developed to address the underlying security concerns and prevent further violence.

A-Plus said Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin had invited him and other stakeholders to visit families of victims who were killed or injured in the recent violence.

He said the delegation would first pay visits to the bereaved families and those injured before working on measures to implement a comprehensive peace plan.

“After that, we are going to see the roadmap to implement towards bringing lasting peace. So I am all for it,” he added.

The Gomoa Central MP also called on residents to exercise patience, assuring them that the leadership involved in the process was committed to finding a lasting solution.

“I urge all to be patient. Leadership is ready to ensure that everything works. So let us be patient,” he said.

His comments come amid heightened tensions between communities in the Effutu and Gomoa areas following recent violent incidents that left three dead and 15 injured, with calls growing for sustained security measures and dialogue to prevent further attacks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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