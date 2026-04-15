Aberewa Mrs Elizabeth Wiredua Asiedu

Okotwasuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum III, Akyem Bosome Manhene and elders, the Asakyiri Abusuapani, Nana Yaw Frimpong and the entire Asakyiri clan of Akyem Swedru; the family of Abrewa Yaa Akoto of Akyem Swedru, Nana Gyamera Akoto, Gyaasehemaa of Goaso Traditional Area, Mr Owusu Takyi of Akyem Swedru, and all allied children announce the call to glory of our beloved :

ABEREWA MRS. ELIZABETH WIREDUAA ASIEDU

AGE: 103 years

BURIAL AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

FRIDAY 17TH APRIL, 2026 :

LYING IN STATE : Wake keeping at the deceased’s residence from 8:00 pm

SATURDAY 18TH APRIL, 2026 :

BURIAL SERVICE : File Past and Burial Service at the Peniel Presbyterian Church, Akyem Swedru at 8:00 am.

INTERMENT : At the Church Cemetery.

FUNERAL RITES : Final funeral gathering at Akyem Swedru Oman Durbur Grounds from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

SUNDAY 19TH APRIL, 2026 :

MEMORIAL & THANKSGIVING SERVICE : At the Peniel Presbyterian Church, Akyem Swedru, 8:30 am.

FINAL FUNERAL RITES : Continues at the Akyem Swedru Oman Durbur Grounds after church service.

CHILDREN : Mrs Christiana Osei (UK), Mr John Darko Asiedu, Mr George Asiedu (Deceased), Mrs Elizabeth Appiah, Nana Kwabena Asiedu-Akoto, Ms Mary Asiedu, Mr Augustine Asiedu, Ms Nana Abena Apea and Mr Alex Puni Asiedu.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.