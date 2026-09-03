About 14,800 candidates with aggregates 6–12 apply for 1,300 Achimota places – CSSPS

Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Sherif Sulemana

About 14,800 candidates with aggregates between 6 and 12 have applied to Achimota School, where only about 1,300 places are available, the Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Sherif Sulemana, has disclosed.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 3, Mr Sulemana was responding to a listener who wanted to know how competitive admission to Achimota School would be for her daughter, who obtained an aggregate of 15 and selected the school as one of her choices.

“For 6 to 12, it is about 14,800,” he said.

According to Mr Sulemana, the total number of candidates who applied to Achimota School is about 28,000.

However, he explained that the number of applications alone does not determine who gets placed.

He said the CSSPS considers several factors, including a candidate’s aggregate, school and programme choices, residential preference and the number of available places at the selected school.

Candidates who select the same school, programme and residential option may therefore be competing for the same limited spaces.

Aggregate remains primary ranking factor

Mr Sulemana said a candidate’s aggregate is the primary basis for ranking, with raw scores used to break ties when candidates have the same aggregate and are competing for the same available place.

He also explained that the grading system can sometimes result in a candidate with a higher raw score receiving a higher aggregate number than another candidate with a lower raw score.

Consequently, obtaining an aggregate 15 does not automatically guarantee admission to Achimota School.

The final placement, he said, depends on the level of competition for available spaces, the candidates’ choices and their performance relative to other applicants seeking the same school and programme.

The explanation comes as candidates and parents await the placement process, with highly sought-after schools expected to face intense competition for their limited vacancies.

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