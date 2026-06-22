‘Account was opened solely to divert GH¢49.1m’ – EOCO witness in Adu-Boahene trial

Audio By Carbonatix
The fourth prosecution witness in the trial of former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has told the Accra High Court that investigators believe a bank account used to receive GH¢49.1 million earmarked for a cyber defence system was created specifically to divert the funds.
Frank Marshall Cromwell, an EOCO staff officer and prosecution witness, made the assertion while testifying in the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Mr Adu-Boahene.
According to him, the former NSB boss signed a contract with the Israeli company ISC Holdings Ltd on January 30, 2020, to purchase a cyber defence system valued at GH¢49.1 million.
The witness said the accused subsequently issued three cheques drawn on the National Signals Bureau account held with Fidelity Bank and caused the monies to be deposited into an account at UMB Bank belonging to a private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.
Cromwell told the court that the timing of the account’s creation raised concerns among investigators.
“As Director, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, on January 30, 2020, signed a contract with an Israeli Company- ISC, Holdings Ltd in the sum of GH¢49.1 for the purchase of a cyber defence system.
"After, he signed 3 different cheques which were drawn on the National Signals Bureau account with Fidelity Bank and deposited these 3 cheques in an account at UMB held in the name of a private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.
"This account in which the cheques were deposited was opened on February 5, 2020, just a day before the first of the three cheques was drawn and deposited.
"It is, therefore, clear to us that the Bank account dubbed “BNC Communications Bureau-Operations” was opened solely and purposely for the diversion of the GH¢49.1 million meant to be the contract sum”.
The testimony forms part of the prosecution’s case against Mr Adu-Boahene and other accused persons over the handling of funds intended for the acquisition of cybersecurity infrastructure for the state.
Latest Stories
-
Deloitte: We will help businesses, workers reshape pension thinking and secure their future
6 minutes
-
The interconnection advantage for Ghana’s financial future
6 minutes
-
Rawlings rejected UDS and FPSO naming honours, Mahama reveals as NDC renames HQ after him
15 minutes
-
Power outage hits Western Region after broken high tension pole at Half Assini
22 minutes
-
Over 2,000 displaced as devastating floods wreak havoc in Samreboi
24 minutes
-
Assemblies, Parliament must work together to tackle flooding in Accra—Committee on Local Govt
25 minutes
-
Electro Mirror shares music business insights at TGMA music summit
31 minutes
-
“I was sad when Otto Addo was sacked” – Grace Ashly
45 minutes
-
GAWU calls for strict enforcement of child labour Laws in cocoa-growing communities
46 minutes
-
Gov’t urged to introduce sickle cell education in schools to reduce future cases
51 minutes
-
Japan quintuples visa fees in first price hike since 1978
60 minutes
-
ICAG: Reflections from the 2026 Accountants Conference
1 hour
-
Full text: Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation speech
1 hour
-
WPRD Festival 2026: African storytelling opportunities on football’s biggest stage
1 hour
-
Governance expert urges state takeover of Tarkwa Mine after Gold Fields lease expires in 2027
1 hour