‘Account was opened solely to divert GH¢49.1m’ – EOCO witness in Adu-Boahene trial

The fourth prosecution witness in the trial of former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has told the Accra High Court that investigators believe a bank account used to receive GH¢49.1 million earmarked for a cyber defence system was created specifically to divert the funds.

Frank Marshall Cromwell, an EOCO staff officer and prosecution witness, made the assertion while testifying in the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Mr Adu-Boahene.

According to him, the former NSB boss signed a contract with the Israeli company ISC Holdings Ltd on January 30, 2020, to purchase a cyber defence system valued at GH¢49.1 million.

The witness said the accused subsequently issued three cheques drawn on the National Signals Bureau account held with Fidelity Bank and caused the monies to be deposited into an account at UMB Bank belonging to a private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

Cromwell told the court that the timing of the account’s creation raised concerns among investigators.

“As Director, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, on January 30, 2020, signed a contract with an Israeli Company- ISC, Holdings Ltd in the sum of GH¢49.1 for the purchase of a cyber defence system.

"After, he signed 3 different cheques which were drawn on the National Signals Bureau account with Fidelity Bank and deposited these 3 cheques in an account at UMB held in the name of a private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

"This account in which the cheques were deposited was opened on February 5, 2020, just a day before the first of the three cheques was drawn and deposited.

"It is, therefore, clear to us that the Bank account dubbed “BNC Communications Bureau-Operations” was opened solely and purposely for the diversion of the GH¢49.1 million meant to be the contract sum”.

The testimony forms part of the prosecution’s case against Mr Adu-Boahene and other accused persons over the handling of funds intended for the acquisition of cybersecurity infrastructure for the state.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.