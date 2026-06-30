Accra floods are self-inflicted and avoidable – CPP urges urgent government action

Audio By Carbonatix
The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has expressed deep sadness over the havoc caused by the heavy downpour in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026, describing the flooding as a “self-inflicted” disaster that could have been prevented.
In a strongly worded statement, the party criticised successive governments for failing to address long-standing issues such as indiscriminate building on waterways and the dumping of garbage into drainage systems.
The CPP noted that what should have been a blessing for agriculture has instead turned into a disaster, claiming lives and destroying millions of cedis worth of property, with more rain expected in the coming days.
The party has therefore called on government to immediately deploy the Ghana Navy, all available speedboats and the Blue Water Guards to help rescue and protect lives and property amid the flooding.
“The government of Ghana owes it as an emergency duty to swiftly do this,” the statement said.
The CPP also urged the Minister of Energy, John Jinapor, to direct the immediate cutting of electricity supply to all flooded areas where water has reached electrical poles and installations, to prevent possible electrocution.
The party called for a coordinated “all-hands-on-deck” approach involving security agencies and experts to address the situation.
It further appealed to all Ghanaians to remain calm, vigilant and avoid flood-prone areas, while praying for the safety of citizens and pledging its support during this difficult time.
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