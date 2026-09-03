Accra–Kumasi Expressway: 170km of corridor cleared, only 6km remains – GAF

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armed Forces Engineers have cleared 170 kilometres of the 176-kilometre corridor earmarked for the proposed Accra–Kumasi Expressway, leaving just six kilometres to complete the exercise.
The development marks significant progress in preparations for the major road project, with the military engineering team expected to clear the remaining stretch as it advances towards Sawua.
The Ghana Armed Forces described the latest progress as the final stage of the corridor-clearing exercise.
In a post on X on Thursday, September 3, the Ghana Armed Forces commended its engineers for pushing through the challenging terrain.
“The finish line is in sight. Out of 176 kilometres of challenging terrain, just 6 KM REMAIN!” it stated, adding: “The elite Ghana Armed Forces Engineers have pushed through with absolute grit.”
The latest update follows an earlier announcement in July that more than half of the expressway corridor had been cleared. As of June 25, 2026, 89.5 kilometres, representing 50.9 per cent of the corridor, had been cleared.
The corridor-clearing exercise, which was initially scheduled for completion within 20 weeks, is a key preparatory step to create the required right of way ahead of major construction works.
The proposed expressway is expected to improve connectivity between Accra and Kumasi, reduce travel time, ease congestion and facilitate the movement of people and goods.
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