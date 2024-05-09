Achieving fair, violence-free elections is a collective responsibility- NCCE  

The Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Peter Kwabena Gyasi, on Wednesday said achieving a free, fair, and peaceful election was a collective responsibility and involvement of all stakeholders.
He elaborated on the role of the Electoral Commission (EC) as the referee in ensuring a free and transparent electoral process.
He emphasised that the Inter-Party Advisory Committees were to support in refining the decisions and activities of the EC to guarantee honest, transparent and peaceful elections.
Mr Gyasi said this at an engagement with personnel of the Bono Regional Fire Command in Sunyani as part of the Commission's Constitution Week celebration, on the theme: "Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved."
To guarantee a fair and violence-free election, the Commission had been advocating the EC to hire temporary officers, such as returning and polling station officers, who were patriotic and dedicated to guaranteeing a seamless process to eliminate biases towards any political party, he said.
Mr Gyasi said the Commission at the district and municipal levels had actively engaged with political parties and other stakeholders through the inter-party dialogue committees to get stakeholders constantly informed about the electoral processes.
Divisional Officer Grade II (DOII) Ignatius N. Noekor, the Bono Regional Operations Officer, Ghana National Fire Service, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for the valuable knowledge imparted in ensuring a peaceful election.
He acknowledged that the sessions had been highly educational and called for more such programmes to sensitise the public on their role in safeguarding the elections.
