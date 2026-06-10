Adongo hands over ambulance, housing for doctors to boost healthcare delivery in Bolgatanga

Residents of the Bolgatanga Municipality are set to benefit from improved emergency healthcare services and better access to medical professionals.

This follows the donation of a new ambulance and accommodation for newly posted doctors by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo.

The MP handed over a brand-new ambulance to the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate and also presented keys to four rented two-bedroom self-contained apartments to serve as temporary accommodation for doctors posted to the municipality.

Mr Adongo said the decision to procure the ambulance was influenced by recurring delays in transporting patients to health facilities, especially in remote communities.

"I have personally once arrived in Nyariga at 2 am to meet a patient. When the ambulance eventually got there, the family was visibly unhappy. But of course, they would not understand why it did not arrive on time", he recounted

Adongo stressed that the ambulance was purchased with his personal resources and not public funds.

"I decided that I will do this on my own. This is not public funds—I bought this ambulance to give to the Municipal Health Directorate to say thank you to the people of Bolga Central," he said.

He explained that the ambulance was being handed over to the directorate rather than the National Ambulance Service to ensure it remains dedicated to serving the municipality's residents.

"The reason I'm not giving it to the National Ambulance Service is that I don't want it to be swallowed up in the pool of ambulances. Once it is here and controlled by you, it should be dedicated only to the people of Bolgatanga," he stated.

Regarding the accommodation initiative, the MP said the apartments were intended to support newly posted doctors transitioning into the workforce and to help address challenges in attracting health professionals to the area.

"Already, we are disadvantaged in terms of the number of doctors. When they post them here, they cry a lot before they come. But once they get here, they realise that this is actually an exciting environment," he said.

"We want to make their lives easier, especially for newly trained doctors. They are transitioning into the world of work, and we have to give them all the support they need to settle in properly."

According to him, the apartments are expected to serve as temporary accommodation for one to two years before being made available to other newly posted doctors.

Receiving the donations, Acting Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Health Services, Simon Effa Adjei, described the intervention as timely and important.

"This ambulance has come at a very opportune time as it will help to improve referrals," he said.

"There are instances where the national ambulance may be on call, so it may not be available. This one will come in to support."

Adjei noted that transportation delays remain a contributing factor to maternal deaths and expressed confidence that the ambulance would help improve health outcomes.

"One of the challenges we face as a region has to do with maternal deaths, and one of the possible causes of maternal deaths is the delay in transportation. We believe that this ambulance will help to improve referrals and also help to reduce maternal and child mortality," he said.

On the accommodation for doctors, Adjei said the initiative would complement government efforts to recruit critical health personnel and encourage them to remain in the municipality.

"Once we have a temporary residence for them, it will facilitate their willingness to stay and provide the needed healthcare," he said.

He expressed appreciation to the MP for the support, describing it as a significant contribution toward improving healthcare delivery in the municipality.

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