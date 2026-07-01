Adu-Boahene trial: Special operations claim was an afterthought; GH¢49.1m was for personal use – EOCO witness tells court

An EOCO investigator has told the Accra High Court that former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu Boahene’s claim that part of the GH¢49.1 million meant for the purchase of a cyber defence system was spent on special operations was an afterthought unsupported by investigations.

Frank Marshall Cromwell, an EOCO staff officer and the fourth prosecution witness, made the assertion on Thursday, July 2, while continuing his evidence-in-chief in the ongoing trial.

Mr Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Boateng, and Advantage Solutions Limited (ASL) are standing trial over allegations that they misappropriated GH¢49.1 million intended for the acquisition of cybersecurity software for the National Signals Bureau.

Prosecutors allege the funds were diverted through private companies and used for purposes unrelated to the contract.

Led in evidence by the Deputy Attorney General, Mr Cromwell told the court that after an initial payment of GH¢9,537,000 was made to Israeli firm ISC Holdings as part of the cyber defence contract, the remaining funds were transferred into a private account.

According to the investigator, the money was subsequently withdrawn by private individuals and handed over to Mr Adu Boahene or paid into third-party accounts on his instructions.

He testified that the withdrawals continued until, by August 2020, almost all the funds had been exhausted, leaving a balance of only about GH¢600,000.

Mr Cromwell told the court that the findings of the investigation did not support a memo written by Mr Adu Boahene on May 6, 2025, in which he sought to account for the expenditure as funding for special operations.

According to the witness, EOCO concluded that the explanation was merely an afterthought.

The prosecution witness was continuing his testimony on the findings of EOCO’s investigations, which form the basis of the state’s case against the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, July 3, 2026, to begin cross-examination of the witness.

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