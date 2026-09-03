Advans Ghana pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, reaffirming its commitment to community development, financial inclusion, and strategic engagement with traditional leadership.

The visit strengthened ties with the Ga Traditional Council and highlighted Advans Ghana’s dedication to partnerships that create economic opportunities and support sustainable growth across the communities it serves.

The courtesy call forms part of Advans Ghana’s broader commitment to deepen its local roots, strengthen institutional partnerships, and support inclusive economic development in the communities where it operates.

The delegation was led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Valence, and included Board Member Mr. Richmond Sam, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, the Chief Legal Officer, the Chief Risk Officer and the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Speaking during the visit, the MD/CEO expressed Advans Ghana’s profound appreciation to His Royal Majesty and the people of the Ga State for their hospitality and support throughout the institution’s 18-year presence in Ghana.

The visit provided an opportunity for Advans Ghana to introduce its leadership to the King and share more about the institution’s journey and commitment to supporting individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses, especially women across Ghana. "We are here to express our appreciation to the Ga State, which has been our home since we established our Head Office in Accra in 2008. The support of this community has been integral to our growth and our mission of expanding financial inclusion across Ghana," he said.

He further added that "Strong communities are built when entrepreneurs succeed, women have access to opportunity, and families can create sustainable livelihoods. As a financial institution rooted in community development, we remain committed to working alongside traditional leaders and local communities to expand economic opportunities, support small businesses, create jobs and drive inclusive growth”.

The courtesy call further underscored the importance Advans Ghana places on building strong relationships with traditional authorities and the communities within which it operates. As an institution committed to inclusive growth, Advans Ghana recognizes the important role of traditional leadership in community development and national progress.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd is licensed by Bank of Ghana, it is one of the leading savings and loans companies in Ghana, serving over 157,000 clients across the country through a nationwide network of branches and digital channels.

It forms part of the Advans Group, an international network of financial institutions dedicated to expanding access to responsible financial services and located in six countries across the globe with the Head Office in France. In Ghana, Advans supports micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and local communities through financial and non-financial services designed to promote inclusion, enterprise growth, and long-term development.

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