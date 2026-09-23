AFCON 2027Q: J.E. Sarpong slams sidelining of GPL players in Black Stars call-up

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has expressed his displeasure at the limited number of Ghana Premier League players included in the Black Stars squad.
The recent 24-man squad named by head coach Carlos Queiroz for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers includes only Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare as a home-based player.
Sarpong believes deserving players from the domestic league should be given opportunities to showcase their abilities at international level.
“They say the local boys are not good enough to play in the Black Stars, but it is the same boys who travel and, after one or two years, suddenly get invited to the national team,” Sarpong said, criticising what he sees as a double standard in the assessment of home-based players.
The Black Stars have travelled from Accra to Bouaké ahead of their opening qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire.
Ghana will face the hosts at the Stade de la Paix on Thursday, 24 September 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.
They will then host Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t already in advanced talks to buy Teshie desalination plant to avert $235m payout
34 seconds
-
Tema-Kpone road had no valid contract or approved scope of work – Roads Minister
11 minutes
-
You pay for electricity, water but not roads – Roads Minister chides Tema companies
13 minutes
-
Political independence earned under Nkrumah is being eroded – P.L.O Lumumba
15 minutes
-
Oro Oil CEO urges decentralised use of $500m World Bank oil palm fund
15 minutes
-
Busuama MA Basic School in crisis: 120 KG pupils stranded as teacher deficit bites
25 minutes
-
Churches are not exempt from paying music royalties – GHAMRO CEO
26 minutes
-
Gender Ministry expresses condolences over death of child in Cantonments fire
27 minutes
-
Nkrumah foresaw Africa’s vulnerability without unity – P.L.O. Lumumba
30 minutes
-
Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud installed as Tema’s first Sariki Zongo
34 minutes
-
Mahama’s UN address to mark 25th by a Ghanaian president
35 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: J.E. Sarpong slams sidelining of GPL players in Black Stars call-up
36 minutes
-
GRA’s ITAS and other digital platforms set to strengthen tax compliance
37 minutes
-
How school support is helping parents in Ejura Sekyedumasi prepare children for senior high school
41 minutes
-
Government to resume Dome–Kitase road works, targets completion by 2028
44 minutes