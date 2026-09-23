AFCON 2027Q: Kurt Okraku backs ‘good enough’ Black Stars to fight for Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has backed the current players in the Black Stars camp to compete against Cote d'Ivoire.
There have been several changes made to the latest team called up for the international break due to injuries and precautionary measures as Ghana face Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco.
Despite the many changes to Carlos Queiroz's team, Okraku believes the replacements are good enough to challenge for a positive result in Bouake.
"I am very positive that the players assembled are good enough, very dedicated to fight for Ghana [against Ivory Coast]," he said.
"What they need is support. We need the prayers of everyone to support the players and the team.
"If the team qualifies back for the AFCON, it's a glory to Ghana because that is where we belong."
The Black Stars travel to Bouake on Wednesday for the game against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday before returning to Ghana to face Gambia on Tuesday, September 29.
They will then wrap up the international break with a friendly game against Morocco on October 4 in Tangier.
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