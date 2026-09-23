AFCON 2027Q: ‘Semenyo’s leg is swollen’ – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed Antoine Semenyo spoke to Carlos Queiroz before sitting out the September-October international break.

The forward withdrew from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games against Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco despite scoring twice and providing an assist over the weekend.

Semenyo sits out with a foot injury, a decision Okrkau reveals was spoken about with the head coach of the team.

"Antoine [Semenyo] and the coach spoke, and he told the coach, 'If you need me, I will come down for the medical team to re-examine me. But the truth is that my leg is swollen, and we need to treat it," he said on Asempa FM.

"As a leader, if you want to know your players—and in this particular case, we know the players and how honest they are when it comes to situations like this—you’d have to ask yourself whether you’d allow Antoine to continue with his recovery and be ready for Man City and for Ghana during the next window, or have Antoine fly down to Ghana to undergo an MRI and then ask him to go back because he can’t play. His leg is swollen."

The Black Stars travel to Bouake on Wednesday for the game against Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday before returning to Ghana to face Gambia.

They will then wrap up the international break with a friendly game against Morocco on October 4 in Tangier.

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