Afenyo-Markin, A-Plus unite to restore peace after New Winneba clashes

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Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said the recent attack at New Winneba is a matter of concern, stressing that leaders in the area are committed to restoring peace and ending the tensions between Effutu and Gomoa.
He described Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, as his “younger brother” in Parliament and said both MPs share a common interest in ensuring development in their respective communities.
“When anger sets in, a lot of things can follow. But we want to assure you that we, the MPs and leaders in the area, have agreed to work together to ensure that peace returns and the tensions and attacks come to an end,” he said in a joint Facebook address.
Afenyo-Markin appealed to residents to remain patient as the leaders work towards resolving the situation.
He said the MPs and other stakeholders would engage the affected communities on Saturday to identify the challenges and take steps to address what is not going well.
On Tuesday, September 1, three people were confirmed dead and about 15 others injured following violent clashes at New Winneba in the Central Region.
The incident which left three dead and 15 injured is believed to have been triggered by a land dispute involving residents of Effutu and Gomoa.
The police have since arrested six suspects in connection with the violence and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Additional security personnel have also been deployed to the affected communities to restore confidence, maintain order and prevent further escalation.
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