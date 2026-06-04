Africa Skills Hub transitions to ASH Africa as it marks 10 years of impact

In the spirit of promoting small and medium-sized business growth and digital empowerment across the African continent, Africa Skills Hub (ASH), a Ghana-based enterprise support organisation focused on youth, women, and SME development, has officially transitioned to ASH Africa.

This marks a significant milestone in its 10-year journey of expanding opportunity pathways across the continent.

Founded in 2016 as the Africa Internship Academy (AIA), the organisation initially focused on improving youth employability and access to internship opportunities in Ghana. In 2020, it transitioned into Africa Skills Hub (ASH), expanding its work across enterprise development, financial inclusion, SME support, digital skills, and market systems strengthening.

The change in focus and identity reflects the organisation’s evolution from a skills development entity into a broader pan-African organisation driven by a mission to transform lives, build communities, and build Africa.

Speaking on the transition, Executive Director Daniel Amoako Antwi said:

“For ten years, we have focused on building the connective systems that link skills, capital, enterprise, and market opportunities across Africa. We have evolved from delivering standalone training programmes to building interconnected systems that connect people to opportunity. The transition to ASH Africa reflects both the scale of the work we are already doing and the future we are committed to building.”

Over the years, the organisation has extended its reach across all 16 regions of Ghana while implementing programmes and partnerships in multiple African countries.

The transition to ASH Africa reflects the organisation’s growing continental outlook and aligns with its newly launched 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, which outlines a vision to support more than 500,000 youth, women, and SMEs annually by 2030.

“This vision is rooted in a decade of learning about what it takes to transform systems, not just programmes, across Africa’s economies,” Mr. Antwi stated.

According to the organisation, the rebrand does not represent a change in mission but rather an expansion of scope, engagement, and strategic positioning.

ASH Africa says it will continue to focus on creating sustainable economic opportunities for youth, women, and SMEs by connecting them to skills development, enterprise support, finance, and market access.

Through its systems-driven model, the organisation aims to address what it describes as a systemic challenge: the disconnect between skills acquisition, access to capital, enterprise growth, and market participation.

The new identity also reflects the organisation’s commitment to inclusive growth through partnerships, innovation, research-driven programming, and ecosystem development.

Over the past decade, ASH Africa has trained 40,192 young people in employability, digital, and enterprise skills, supported 30,519 women, facilitated employment opportunities for 15,753 youth, and helped create 10,939 new jobs.

Furthermore, it has supported 9,238 MSMEs in adopting sustainable practices and disbursed GHS 10,789,800 in microloans, enhancing financial inclusion and enterprise growth.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary and rebranding, the organisation will launch a series of engagements highlighting its impact, evolution, and future vision for the continent.

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