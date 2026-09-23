After a year without Police, Kwame Danso breathes again as Station reopens

For nearly a year, the people of Kwame Danso lived a reality few Ghanaians can imagine: a district with no police station, no court, and no formal path to justice.

That reality ended today when the Kwame Danso District Police Station officially reopened its doors, bringing an end to one of the most prolonged security shutdowns in the country's recent history.

The reopening follows the violent events of December 10, 2025, when a mob of about 100 youth stormed the district court, disrupted proceedings, vandalised property, and forcibly freed remanded suspects before turning their anger on the police station itself.

The Inspector-General of Police responded by shutting down the station indefinitely, while the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) withdrew services from the court, citing threats to the safety of its members.

A Year of Living Without the Law

The consequences of that closure were felt in every corner of the district.

Without a police presence, residents were left to settle disputes on their own. Businesses operated without recourse to the law. Victims of crime had nowhere to report. And suspects who should have faced justice simply walked free.

The District Chief Executive, Khaari Fuseini, captured the mood of the community when he addressed the gathering at the reopening ceremony.

"The closure affected everyone in this area," he said. "We have suffered. We have learned. And today, we say welcome back to our police."

Mr Fuseini, visibly moved, offered an apology for the events that led to the shutdown.

"I apologise for what happened," he said. "Never again will this happen in Kwame Danso."

'A Dark Day for Law Enforcement'

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Shaibu Sadique-Osei, described the mob attack as "a dark day for law enforcement in this area."

But he struck a conciliatory tone, emphasising that the police were returning not in anger, but with a renewed commitment to serve.

"We are back, and we are back to stay," DCOP Shaibu declared. "Our mandate is to ensure law and order, and we will do so without fear or favour."

He urged residents to cooperate with officers, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.

Security as a Pillar of Development

Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi used the occasion to remind the community that development cannot thrive without security.

"The police prevent crime, protect lives and property, and they do so at great personal risk," he said. "We must see them as development partners."

He called on residents to support the police in their work and to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.

Traditional Leaders Pledge Support

The Omanhene of Dwan Traditional Council, Okoforbour Awase Afura III, thanked the government and the police hierarchy for restoring security to the district.

He disclosed that traditional authorities had held extensive engagements with the youth to prevent a repeat of the violence.

"Enough engagements have taken place to sensitise the youth not to take the law into their own hands again," the Omanhene said. "Those who do will be dealt with according to the law."

Relief and Cautious Optimism

For residents, the reopening is a welcome relief, but one tempered by the memory of what was lost.

A farmer who gave his name as Kwame told Myjoyonline that the past year had been "the hardest" for the community.

"We couldn't report anything. If you had a dispute, you had to handle it yourself. It was dangerous," he said. "Now, at least, we know there is somewhere to go."

A trader, Adwoa, echoed similar sentiments.

"We are happy the police are back," she said. "But we also know we must behave ourselves. We don't want them to leave again."

What Happens Next

The reopening of the police station is expected to be followed by the resumption of court sittings in the district, though no date has been announced for the reopening of the courts.

Security analysts say the true test will be whether the community and the police can rebuild trust after such a traumatic rupture.

For now, Kwame Danso is once again a district under the rule of law — and its people are determined to keep it that way.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.