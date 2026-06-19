Agric Minister denies rift with Finance Ministry over GH¢1.6 billion release

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has dismissed claims of a disagreement between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) over the release of funds for agricultural programmes in 2026, insisting that no dispute exists between the two institutions.

The clarification comes after contrasting accounts emerged regarding the extent and timing of budget disbursements to the agriculture sector, prompting public debate about possible tensions in the government’s fiscal coordination.

Finance Ministry’s position

The Ministry of Finance stated that it has released more than GH¢1.6 billion to MoFA this year, representing about 85 percent of the ministry’s total allocation for Goods and Services and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

According to the Finance Ministry, releases for goods and services have reached 94.73 percent, while CAPEX disbursements stand at 74.66 percent, evidence, it says, of strong budget implementation.

The ministry further explained that, except transfers to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, all requests for funds were initiated by MoFA through the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and processed using standard public financial management procedures.

However, speaking to the media on Friday, June 19, Mr Opoku rejected any suggestion of disagreement, stressing that both ministries remain aligned and focused on government priorities.

“We don’t have any disagreements with the Ministry of Finance. Let me state this clearly. There is no disagreement,” he said.

He explained that the situation arose from communication gaps rather than any substantive policy differences, adding that the matter had already been resolved internally.

“There was miscommunication, and there was a need for us to clarify the issues. We clarified them, and we are working together,” he stated.

Mr Opoku emphasised that government institutions are expected to work collaboratively, particularly on issues relating to national development and budget execution.

“There is no way we can disagree to hinder the development of our nation. Our major preoccupation in government is to deliver to the admiration of the good people of our country,” he added.

The minister criticised what he described as the sensationalisation of the issue in parts of the media, suggesting that the situation had been exaggerated beyond its actual significance.

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