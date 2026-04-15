Agya Koo unveils ‘Ghana First’ movement to disrupt NPP, NDC dominance

Audio By Carbonatix
Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has announced plans to form a new political movement, the Ghana First Party, aimed at reshaping the country’s political landscape.
The veteran Kumawood star says the initiative is intended to break the long-standing grip of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress on Ghana’s political space, positioning it as a third force to rival the two dominant parties.
Speaking in a media interview, Agya Koo disclosed that groundwork is already underway nationwide, with all sixteen regions expected to play a role in establishing the new party.
He stressed that the Ghana First Party will focus on the everyday concerns of citizens, particularly traders, while also pushing for growth in tourism and national development.
“We all know that the two biggest political parties in the country, the NPP and the NDC, always dominate the political space. As a result, if not NPP then NDC will win power. That is why we have thought about it to bring a third force to compete with them. We are bringing a party that thinks about the traders, a party that can bring tourism and all developments,” he stated.
Agya Koo’s entry into frontline politics marks a notable shift, although he has long been vocal in Ghana’s political discourse.
In previous election cycles, he openly backed the New Patriotic Party, campaigning and using his public platform to endorse its policies and leadership. His visible support for the NPP earned him both admiration from party loyalists and criticism from sections of the public who questioned celebrity involvement in partisan politics.
He is widely known for his roles in films such as Kumasi Yonko, Obaatanpa, Away Bus, Black Star, Ma Tricki Wo, and Boys Abre.
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