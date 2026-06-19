Akufo-Addo gov’t invested ¢450m in flood control measures – Asenso-Boakye

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo administration invested GH¢450 million in flood control interventions over its eight years in office to help mitigate the impact of flooding across the country.
According to the Bantama Member of Parliament, a substantial portion of the funding was directed towards the construction and improvement of drainage infrastructure, as well as other measures aimed at strengthening the country’s flood management capacity.
Speaking at a Capacity Building Workshop for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra, Mr Asenso-Boakye urged the Mahama administration to sustain and expand investments in flood prevention projects, particularly in flood-prone areas of the capital.
He stressed that while infrastructure development remains essential, effective enforcement of planning regulations is equally important in addressing the persistent flooding challenge.
“In the eight years of the Akufo-Addo Administration, the government committed GH¢450 million towards flood control programmes. I am urging this government to continue on that path because it is necessary. But a critical part has to do with regulatory measures and strictly adhering to settlement planning schemes,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting efforts to tackle recurring flooding in Accra.
She noted that the Committee is keen to assess how assemblies within the region are responding to the challenge and identify policy interventions that could strengthen flood management and protect affected communities.
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