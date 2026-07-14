Akufo-Addo mourns Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, urges peaceful succession in Dagbon

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, describing him as a unifying traditional ruler whose reign restored dignity, peace, and pride to Dagbon.
In a statement shared on Tuesday, July 14, Nana Akufo-Addo said he had received news that the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi had formally announced the passing of the revered monarch.
He described the late Yaa Naa as "a great figure of unity, strength, and the enduring legacy of a proud and dignified people," adding that he joins the distinguished line of Dagbon rulers who have contributed to the kingdom's progress for more than three centuries.
I have been informed that the customary announcement serving notice of the sad passing of His Majesty Yaa - Naa Mahama Abukari II, overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom has been issued by the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) July 13, 2026
A great figure of unity, strength and the enduring legacy of a proud… pic.twitter.com/uQpbXeqE7o
The former President also highlighted the late king's pivotal role in resolving the long-standing Dagbon chieftaincy conflict, recalling that Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, then the Yoo Naa of Savelugu, played a crucial part in implementing the reconciliation process that ultimately led to his enskinment as Yaa Naa during his presidency.
"He and the two younger princes at the time, with mutual respect and affection, accepted my advice towards the implementation of the special solution to the special circumstances of the Dagbon Kingdom at the time," he stated.
Nana Akufo-Addo further recalled the honour bestowed on him by the late Yaa Naa in 2020, when he was conferred with the traditional title of "Naa Abudani" in recognition of his efforts to help restore peace in Dagbon.
"I was deeply honoured when he conferred on me the title 'Naa Abudani' in 2020, as recognition of my efforts towards the reconciliation process in Dagbon, when I joined him in Yendi to celebrate the first Damba Festival following his enskinment. It is an honour I will always treasure," Nana Akufo-Addo said.
He praised the late monarch's reign, saying it was marked by "a rapid resurgence of dignity, pride, unity and cultural renaissance across Dagbon."
Nana Akufo-Addo urged the chiefs, kingmakers, and elders of Dagbon to preserve the Yaa Naa's legacy by ensuring a peaceful succession in accordance with the kingdom's customs and traditions.
"I urge the chiefs, kingmakers and elders of Dagbon to ensure that his legacy is cemented by ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition in line with the time-tested customs and traditions of Dagbon," he said, adding that it was reassuring that a regent had already been successfully enskinned.
He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the people of Dagbon during the mourning period.
"My wife Rebecca and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, the chiefs, elders and good people of Dagbon. May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again," the former President added.
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