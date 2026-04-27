Alban Bagbin boosts Upper West Fire Service, NAKSU students with GH¢110,000 donation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has donated a total of GH¢110,000 and a laptop from his personal resources to support the Upper West Regional command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Nadowli-Kaleo Students Union (NAKSU).
Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at the Upper West Regional Library, the Speaker handed over GH¢100,000 to the GNFS to fund the construction of a secure fence wall around their regional headquarters.
An additional GH¢10,000 and a laptop were presented to NAKSU to facilitate the student union's administrative operations.
Bagbin said that the safety, security, and protection of lives and property must be taken seriously by all citizens.
"The regional fire service officer, the commander himself, appealed to me in February this year for support towards the construction of a fence wall around their office," he explained, noting that he had no option but to hearken to their cry to create a more secure working environment for the officers.
Speaker Alban Bagbin urged citizens to maintain an independent, proactive mindset to drive local development forward.
The Upper West Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Isaac Kofi Obosu, expressed immense gratitude for the timely intervention.
Recounting the vulnerability of their premises since he assumed office in April 2024, ACFO II Obosu revealed that the command had previously relied on the benevolence of others, including a donation of 100 bags of cement from the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Pelpuo.
"This kind gesture is going to give us an impetus, a quantum leap to ensure that the project comes to a successful end," the Regional Commander stated.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the students, the President of the Nadowli-Kaleo Students Union (NAKSU), Wonzuma Enock, thanked the Speaker for consistently demonstrating a commitment to student welfare.
Enock used the platform to highlight the pressing challenge of graduate unemployment, noting that over 150 members of their 2,000-strong union graduate annually into a difficult job market.
The NAKSU President further appealed to the Speaker to help establish a scholarship trust fund to support brilliant but needy students within the constituency, and called for a more active role for the union to bridge the communication gap between student leadership and the Speaker’s office.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Damastus Tuurosung, set the tone for the ceremony, which he said was dedicated to giving back to the community.
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