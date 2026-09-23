Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud installed as Tema’s first Sariki Zongo

Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud has been installed as Sariki Zongo I of Tema, becoming the first person to officially hold the title in the history of the industrial city.

Widely known in Tema as Alhaji Faisal Saltan (Alhaji Netro), his installation represents a significant moment for the numerous Zongo communities spread across Tema Manhean, Tema New Town, Community One, Bankuman, Ashaiman and surrounding areas.

For decades, these communities have been home to people from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds. The establishment of a unified traditional leadership structure under the Tema Sariki Zongo stool is therefore being seen as an opportunity to strengthen unity, representation and development across the various Zongo communities.

The coronation of Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud brought together traditional leaders, Islamic authorities, representatives of various ethnic communities and other stakeholders in a celebration of culture, unity and peaceful coexistence.

Representatives of communities including Dagomba, Frafra, Hausa, Kusaasi, Mamprusi, Kotokoli, Yoruba and other groups were present at the historic occasion.

The event also reflected the long-standing relationship between Muslims and Christians in Tema, with members of both faiths participating in the celebration.

The occasion was therefore more than a traditional ceremony. It marked the beginning of a new traditional leadership structure intended to provide a stronger platform for dialogue, cooperation and development within the Zongo communities of Tema.

Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud combines traditional leadership with extensive experience in business, sports and community development.

He is the president of True Democracy F.C., a Division One League team, and the owner of 90’s Lounge. He also serves as CEO of Paramount Empire Trading and Investment Company Limited and Sultan Incorporation.

He is additionally involved in the hospitality and agricultural sectors as a hotelier and farmer.

His background in entrepreneurship and youth-oriented activities forms an important part of his vision for the development of the Tema Zongo communities, particularly in the areas of employment, skills development and economic empowerment.

As the first Sariki Zongo I of Tema, Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud has outlined a six-point development agenda focused on building a more united, peaceful and progressive Zongo community.

His first priority is unity and peace-building, bringing together the various ethnic groups within the Tema Zongos and promoting dialogue to resolve chieftaincy and community-related disagreements, while strengthening relations with the Tema Traditional Council and government institutions.

He also places strong emphasis on youth empowerment and sports development, using his experience in football and business to create opportunities for young people through sports, hospitality, trading, agriculture and other forms of skills development.

Education and skills development are another key priority, with plans to support both Islamic and secular education, provide scholarship opportunities, reduce school dropout rates and connect young people to technical and vocational training programmes.

On economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, Alhaji Faisal intends to use his business experience to mentor entrepreneurs, support traders and market women, and promote greater financial inclusion within the Zongo communities.

His agenda also includes sanitation, health and social welfare through community clean-up exercises, health screening programmes and support for vulnerable members of the community, particularly during Ramadan and Eid.

Finally, he is committed to community security and the fight against drug abuse, working with Imams, elders, youth leaders and the Ghana Police Service to address drug abuse, crime and other challenges affecting young people in the Zongo communities.

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