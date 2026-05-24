Alleged shooting of chief’s brother by galamseyers triggers tension at Gwira Ampansie

Tension is mounting at Gwira Ampansie in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region following the alleged shooting of the biological brother of the chief of the community, Nana Kojo Mensah, by suspected armed men linked to illegal mining activities in the area.

According to information gathered, armed men allegedly brought into the community to provide security for an illegal mining site operated by a company identified as PRP have reportedly been firing gunshots indiscriminately to intimidate residents who oppose their operations.

The deceased, identified as 46-year-old Mensah Ango, was reportedly sent by the chief together with some linguists to invite leaders of the mining company to the palace over concerns surrounding alleged illegal activities on the community’s land.

Unfortunately, during the process, the armed men allegedly opened fire on him.

The incident has since sparked anger among the youth in the community, who have threatened to set ablaze mining equipment and properties belonging to the illegal miners in retaliation for the killing.

Residents further alleged that the armed men have previously shot and killed about three other innocent persons in the community for openly opposing the illegal mining activities.

Speaking in an interview, the Chief of Gwira Ampansie, Nana Kojo Mensah, expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity in the area and accused state authorities, particularly the District Chief Executive (DCE), of failing to act despite several complaints lodged against the mining company and the violent conduct of the armed men.

He further alleged that the illegal miners appear to be enjoying support from some state officials, making it difficult for the community to obtain justice.

Nana Kojo Mensah is therefore calling on the government, especially the President and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), to urgently intervene and flush out the illegal mining company, PRP, from the community following the repeated attacks and killings of innocent residents.

The chief added that life has become unbearable for residents, most of whom are poor and powerless, making it difficult for their grievances to receive the needed attention from authorities.

According to the chief, the continuous inaction by authorities has emboldened the illegal miners to operate with impunity, leaving residents living in constant fear and insecurity.

He is therefore appealing for immediate intervention to restore peace and safety in the community.

Responding to the incident, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Herbert Kuah Dickson, disclosed that he was informed about the development and immediately directed the police to take action.

According to the MCE, six persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, including three foreign nationals.

Mr Kuah Dickson assured residents that the Assembly, together with the security agencies, will take the necessary measures to maintain peace, law, and order in the community.

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