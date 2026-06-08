Alleged visa fraudster granted GH¢70k bail

Audio By Carbonatix
The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GH¢70,000 bail with three sureties to a self-styled travelling agent in an alleged Canadian visa fraud.
The Court, presided over by Ms Susanna Nyakotey, ordered Nicholas Yeboah, the accused person, to report to the police once a week.
Yeboah had since denied that he falsely took GH¢29,000 from Mr Owusu under the pretext of securing him the Canadian visa.
He is to make his next appearance on July 16, 2026.
Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah, prosecuting, told the Court that Kwadwo Owusu, the complainant, was a building contractor and resided in Kumasi, whilst the accused, Yeboah, was a self-styled travelling agent and stayed at Ablekuma Agape.
In December 2024, the complainant, who desired to travel to Canada in search of greener pastures, was introduced by his pastor to the accused person as a travel agent who could secure him a Canadian visa.
The prosecution said Yeboah assured the complainant that he would secure the visa for him for a fee of GH¢80,000.
Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said on that same day, the accused person demanded and collected GH¢20,000 as an initial payment and a Ghanaian passport from the complainant.
Later, Yeboah demanded and collected additional cash in instalments, bringing the total to GH¢29,000 and went into hiding.
The prosecution said that on February 11, 2026, the complainant’s pastor called to inform him that Yeboah had been arrested and detained for the offence of defrauding by false pretences.
The next day, the court heard that the complainant went to the Police Station and filed a report. The accused person admitted to the offence in his caution statement.
After an investigation, he was charged with the offence and brought before the court.
His counsel, in praying for bail pending trial, said his client had been on remand for the past five weeks and that all the offences were bailable.
He said Yeboah would show up to stand trial if granted bail.
Lawyer Amoako Nahum said his client had a fixed place of abode and had credible people to stand as sureties.
Latest Stories
-
Aspiring NDC Regional Secretary reveals ‘Art and Seed’ formula for political advancement
2 minutes
-
Africa must build its own AI future, not merely consume it – Ace Ankomah
13 minutes
-
Uruguay World Cup 2026 team guide
15 minutes
-
Spain World Cup 2026 team guide
18 minutes
-
Cape Verde World Cup 2026 team guide
20 minutes
-
New Zealand World Cup 2026 team guide
24 minutes
-
Iran World Cup 2026 team guide
27 minutes
-
Egypt World Cup 2026 team guide
31 minutes
-
“The world has enough strong nations; what it needs are ethical ones” – Ace Ankomah challenges Africa’s youth
33 minutes
-
Belgium World Cup 2026 team guide
35 minutes
-
Tunisia World Cup 2026 team guide
39 minutes
-
Sweden World Cup 2026 team guide
43 minutes
-
Nature-based environmental solutions critical to Ghana’s climate resilience – Prof Debrah
46 minutes
-
Netherlands World Cup 2026 team guide
47 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank donates GH¢400,000 in flood and fire relief items to NADMO
48 minutes