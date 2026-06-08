Alleged visa fraudster granted GH¢70k bail

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GH¢70,000 bail with three sureties to a self-styled travelling agent in an alleged Canadian visa fraud.

The Court, presided over by Ms Susanna Nyakotey, ordered Nicholas Yeboah, the accused person, to report to the police once a week.

Yeboah had since denied that he falsely took GH¢29,000 from Mr Owusu under the pretext of securing him the Canadian visa.

He is to make his next appearance on July 16, 2026.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah, prosecuting, told the Court that Kwadwo Owusu, the complainant, was a building contractor and resided in Kumasi, whilst the accused, Yeboah, was a self-styled travelling agent and stayed at Ablekuma Agape.

In December 2024, the complainant, who desired to travel to Canada in search of greener pastures, was introduced by his pastor to the accused person as a travel agent who could secure him a Canadian visa.

The prosecution said Yeboah assured the complainant that he would secure the visa for him for a fee of GH¢80,000.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said on that same day, the accused person demanded and collected GH¢20,000 as an initial payment and a Ghanaian passport from the complainant.

Later, Yeboah demanded and collected additional cash in instalments, bringing the total to GH¢29,000 and went into hiding.

The prosecution said that on February 11, 2026, the complainant’s pastor called to inform him that Yeboah had been arrested and detained for the offence of defrauding by false pretences.

The next day, the court heard that the complainant went to the Police Station and filed a report. The accused person admitted to the offence in his caution statement.

After an investigation, he was charged with the offence and brought before the court.

His counsel, in praying for bail pending trial, said his client had been on remand for the past five weeks and that all the offences were bailable.

He said Yeboah would show up to stand trial if granted bail.

Lawyer Amoako Nahum said his client had a fixed place of abode and had credible people to stand as sureties.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.