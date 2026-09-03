AMA orders Accra businesses to close for September sanitation exercise

clean up

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has directed all shops, stalls, tabletop traders and other businesses in the metropolis to close on Saturday, September 5, as the city undertakes the September edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, September 3, the exercise will run from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and forms part of the Assembly’s wider post-Homowo clean-up effort aimed at improving sanitation across Accra.

The AMA said the temporary closure of trading and commercial activities is necessary to allow residents and businesses to participate fully and enable sanitation teams to clean public areas effectively.

The exercise will involve extensive weeding of road medians, clearing of kerbs, removal of refuse, sweeping of public spaces and general cleaning of major roads, markets, lorry parks, communities and business districts.

Particular attention will be given to Graphic Road and the corridor from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Avenor and Caprice to Abeka Junction along J.J. Rawlings Avenue.

Other strategic locations identified as requiring urgent sanitation attention will also be covered.

The AMA stressed that the directive applies to traders, shop owners, transport operators, food vendors and other commercial operators, who are expected not only to keep their premises closed but also to actively participate in the clean-up.

Stakeholders have been urged to clean their surroundings, weed areas in front of their premises, clear kerbs and remove accumulated refuse.

Corporate institutions, NGOs, religious bodies, youth groups, community-based organisations and other groups have also been encouraged to mobilise personnel and resources to support the exercise.

Assembly Members are expected to lead activities in their respective electoral areas, providing local coordination and mobilising residents to participate.

The Assembly warned that it would step up enforcement during the exercise.

Individuals who fail to participate, obstruct the clean-up or continue trading during the designated period could face arrest, fines or prosecution before the sanitation court, the AMA said.

The Assembly therefore urged residents and businesses to comply with the directive by keeping their premises closed between 6:00 a.m. and noon and taking part in the clean-up.

The exercise is part of the government's broader effort to improve public health, environmental sanitation, road safety and the overall appearance of Accra, while encouraging residents and businesses to take greater responsibility for maintaining clean surroundings.

The AMA called on all stakeholders to work together to make the exercise effective and contribute to a cleaner, healthier, safer and more orderly Accra.

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