Amanano Community Bank records historic GH¢19.2m profit, unveils expansion and diaspora banking plans

Amanano Community Bank has recorded a historic profit of GH¢19.2 million for the 2025 financial year, marking the highest annual earnings in the bank's history since it was established in 1982.

The record performance was announced at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Board Chairman, Oheneyere Augustina Asare Osei, attributed the achievement to prudent management, disciplined leadership and sustained growth over the past few years.

She noted that despite making an impairment provision of GH¢5.7 million during the year, the bank delivered a strong financial performance and remains optimistic about recording even higher profits in the future.

"The biggest thing that I'm very proud of is the profit margin of 19.2 million cedis in 2025. It's unprecedented. Since the inception of the bank in 1982, we have never witnessed such a performance," she said.

As part of efforts to strengthen its financial position, the Board Chair disclosed that the bank has increased its capital beyond the minimum regulatory requirement set by the Bank of Ghana.

"The Bank of Ghana requires us to have a capital of 5 million cedis, but the board has decided to increase it to 7 million cedis so that we will be better prepared for any future challenges," she explained.

The bank also announced plans to introduce diaspora banking services alongside enhanced digital banking platforms to enable Ghanaians living abroad to transact business securely with the institution.

According to the board, the initiative is expected to make banking more accessible to customers overseas while attracting greater investment from members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

"Many natives want to invest in the bank and do business with us, but distance has been a challenge. We are introducing diaspora services together with our mobile banking platform to make banking easier for them wherever they are," the Board Chair said.

As part of its expansion strategy, Amanano Community Bank plans to open a new branch later this year and establish additional branches within the Kumasi enclave in the coming years to improve access to banking services and drive profitability.

On shareholder returns, the bank declared a dividend of GH¢1.9 million. However, shareholders approved a proposal to convert the dividend into bonus shares to strengthen the institution's capital base.

"Instead of paying the dividend directly into shareholders' accounts, the AGM approved that we reinvest it by purchasing additional shares for shareholders to increase the stated capital of the bank," she noted.

Looking ahead, Oheneyere Augustina Asare Osei stressed that prudent management, accountability and staff motivation would remain central to the bank's long-term strategy.

"Prudent management is key, leadership accountability is important, and we must ensure discipline across the institution. We also need to motivate our staff because ultimately they are the ones doing the job on the ground," she stated.

She added that the bank remains committed to sustaining its growth trajectory through sound corporate governance, improved staff welfare and customer-focused services.

Meanwhile, the Manager of Legal Services at Apex Bank, Samuel Tepatey Tetteh, said the Bank of Ghana's decision to reclassify all Rural Banks as Community Banks is expected to strengthen the sector and broaden its appeal.

According to him, the directive is intended to create a more uniform banking system while removing perceptions that limit business growth.

"The intention is to make the banks better and bigger. The name 'Community Bank' is more appealing and reflects the expanded reach of these institutions, which will now serve not only rural areas but also suburban and urban communities," he said.

Mr Tepatey Tetteh added that almost all Rural and Community Banks have complied with the Bank of Ghana's directive, with the transition to the new naming structure now largely completed across the sector.

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