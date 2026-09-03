An open letter to the Chief Justice of Ghana

Baffoe-Bonnie

Dear Chief Justice,

My Lord, respectfully, I write to you as a humble citizen who believes that public leadership requires courage, consistency and a commitment to truth.

I have followed the debate surrounding your comments on governance and the performance of state institutions. I have also taken note of the accusations of partisan bias and calls for your resignation.

My message to you is simple: do not be perturbed.

Ghanaians admire your consistency and your willingness to say things as you see them. The truth may sometimes be bitter, uncomfortable, or politically inconvenient, but it must be told. Public office should not become a reason for a person to abandon his conscience or his responsibility as a citizen.

You are the Chief Justice of Ghana, but before occupying that office, you are a Ghanaian citizen. You pay taxes. You live in this country. You experience the consequences of economic decisions and governance. You have every legitimate reason to care about the progress, development and welfare of the Ghanaian people.

Of course, your office carries constitutional and ethical responsibilities, particularly the obligation to preserve the independence and impartiality of the Judiciary. But judicial independence should not be confused with silence on every matter of national importance.

I find it curious that in our democratic system, a President can speak on matters concerning the Judiciary, the Legislature, the economy, education, security and almost every aspect of national life; the Speaker of Parliament can speak on issues concerning the Executive and the Judiciary; Members of Parliament and other political actors routinely comment on the work of every arm of government.

Yet, whenever the Chief Justice speaks about the condition of the country, some immediately ask:

“Why is the Chief Justice speaking?”

How?

Why should the Chief Justice be expected to become mute simply because he occupies the highest judicial office?

The answer cannot be that the Chief Justice should have no views about Ghana beyond judgments and court administration.

If your comments are factually wrong, those who disagree with you should challenge the facts. If your figures are wrong, produce the correct figures. If a particular statement violates a specific constitutional or ethical rule, identify the rule and demonstrate the breach.

But the propagandists cannot simply declare you partisan because they dislike what you have said.

You cannot please politicians. If you speak in a manner favourable to them, you will be celebrated. If you say something they dislike, they will attack you. They are not God.

Therefore, remain yourself.

Continue to think about Ghana.

Continue to care about the welfare of Ghanaians.

Continue to observe what is happening beyond the courtroom.

Continue to contribute to the national conversation, within the boundaries of the Constitution and the ethical obligations of your office.

I believe that Ghana needs leaders who are prepared to speak truth to power, regardless of which political party is in government.

Chief Justice, keep thinking Ghana. Keep speaking Ghana. Keep serving Ghana.

The truth may be bitter, but Ghana deserves the truth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.