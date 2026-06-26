Anabel Rose turns confidence into a dancefloor anthem on ‘Blasé’

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Alt-Pop Princess, Anabel Rose, is once again showcasing why her name has, and continues to be, a growing staple in the Ghanaian music scene.
After delivering an emotional and heartfelt ballad with “Imperfect Daughters” in March, Anabel is now flexing her musical versatility with her afro-jungle club banger “Blasé”.
In this song, Anabel redefines the word "Blasé," transforming a mundane feeling into a world of effortless perfection. She sings, “Superstar, bet they wonder who you are,” before melting into a trance-like chorus chanting “Blasé, Blasé.”
Anabel makes being fabulous feel like a daily routine, crafting the perfect anthem for women. The playful, dynamic track captures the core of Anabel Rose’s artistry: fun, diverse, and exciting. To achieve this, Anabel blends the laid-back swagger of alté with the energy of electronic dance music, balancing sensuality with adrenaline.
Built around a thick, hypnotic synth bassline, the track moves with effortless confidence before erupting into frenetic jungle-inspired breaks. Anabel Rose delivers a playful, self-assured anthem for women embracing their power, beauty, and allure.
Equal parts sultry and explosive, Blasé bridges the worlds of alternative African pop and electronic dance music, creating a track that feels as at home on a late-night drive as it does on a packed dancefloor.
Blasé is available to stream across all DSPs.
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