AngloGold Ashanti commissions GH¢2.8 million piggery centre to boost livelihoods in Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has commissioned a modern Piggery Production Centre at Sanso in the Obuasi Municipality as part of efforts to create sustainable livelihoods and diversify economic opportunities beyond mining.

The facility, established under the mine's 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), is expected to boost pig production, improve food security, create employment and strengthen community-based agribusiness in the Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi East District.

The commissioning ceremony brought together traditional authorities, government officials, agricultural experts, community leaders, beneficiaries and development partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Sustainability Management at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Edmund Oduro Agyei, said the project reflects the company's commitment to creating long-term value in its host communities.

"At AngloGold Ashanti, our purpose is mining to empower people and advance societies. We believe that creating lasting value beyond mining requires investing in sectors that generate sustainable livelihoods and strengthen local economies," he said.

Mr Oduro Agyei noted that agriculture remains a key pillar of the company's community development strategy, highlighting initiatives such as the Climate Resilience Oil Palm Plantation Programme (CROPP), support for Farmers' Day celebrations and the Piggery and Aquaculture Programme launched in 2025.

He revealed that the pilot phase of the piggery programme recorded significant success, with nine beneficiary farmers increasing their combined pig population from 173 to 428 animals, representing a growth of about 171 per cent.

According to him, the success of the pilot informed the decision to establish a centralised production centre to expand the initiative.

The new facility comprises 20 modern pig pens, office and storage facilities, quality breeding stock and a fully solar-powered energy system designed to support climate-smart and environmentally sustainable farming.

AngloGold Ashanti invested approximately GH¢1.49 million in constructing the facility, while an additional GH¢1.37 million was spent on furnishing the centre, procuring breeding stock, providing veterinary services, capacity-building programmes and six months of feed support for beneficiaries.

Mr Oduro Agyei said the project was executed by local contractor X-Mell Construction as part of the company's commitment to promoting indigenous businesses, building local capacity and creating employment opportunities.

Management of the facility has been handed over to the Obuasi Municipal Co-operative Pig Farmers and Marketing Society Limited at Sanso.

Members of the cooperative have undergone training in modern pig production, animal health management, record keeping and cooperative governance to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project.

The Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Faustilove Appiah Kanin, commended AngloGold Ashanti for the investment and urged beneficiaries to manage the facility responsibly.

She encouraged members of the cooperative to work together to maximise the project's impact and ensure it contributes to improving livelihoods within the community.

The commissioning of the Sanso Piggery Production Centre marks another milestone under AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine's 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, which seeks to build resilient communities and promote sustainable local economies that can thrive beyond the life of the mine.

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