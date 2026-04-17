Another external shock, different Ghana:  Why this oil price may not trigger a crisis

Ernestina Mensah – CA, CIMA, ACI Head, Market Risk – Bank of Africa Ghana Founder, Glimmer of Hope Foundation

Over the past five years, Ghana’s economy has been shaped not just by domestic policy choices, but by a sequence of global shocks, each different in nature, but similar in their ability to test the country’s macroeconomic resilience.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a collapse in global demand. The Russia-Ukraine War introduced a powerful supply side shock through energy and food prices. Today, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran and Israel, are once again raising the prospect of an oil driven inflation shock.

But while the shocks may appear similar on the surface, their impact on Ghana has been, and will likely continue to be, defined by one critical factor, the condition of the economy at the point of impact.

A Stronger Macroeconomic Starting Point

Ghana enters the current Middle East driven uncertainty from a significantly improved macroeconomic position.

As of March 2026, key indicators point to a more stable environment. The policy rate stands at 14.0 percent, the interbank market is moderating around 10 to 11 percent, and the 91 day Treasury bill rate has declined below 5 percent, reflecting improved liquidity conditions. The Ghana Reference Rate has eased to 10.06 percent, reinforcing a downward shift in lending benchmarks.

Inflation has slowed sharply below the lower bound of the target range, while the Cedi, following a strong appreciation cycle in 2025, has remained relatively stable in early 2026. At the same time, Gross International Reserves have strengthened, supported by gold export earnings Gold for Reserve Program, remittance inflows, and continued support from the International Monetary Fund programme.

These improvements are not just statistical. They fundamentally change how external shocks transmit through the economy.

Understanding the Nature of the Shocks

To fully appreciate why this moment may be different, it is important to distinguish between the types of shocks Ghana has faced.

The COVID 19 pandemic began primarily as a demand shock. Lockdowns and uncertainty led to a sharp contraction in global consumption, investment, and trade. However, as the crisis evolved, supply side constraints, particularly through disrupted global value chains, began to emerge, contributing to inflationary pressures in its later stages.

The Russia Ukraine war, by contrast, was a classic supply shock. It disrupted global energy and food markets, driving up oil prices, fertilizer costs, and grain prices. For Ghana, this translated directly into higher fuel prices, rising transport costs, and accelerating inflation.

The current Middle East tensions also represent a supply driven shock, centred primarily on energy markets. The risk is clear. Any sustained disruption to oil supply routes or production could push global crude prices higher, with direct implications for inflation in oil importing economies like Ghana.

Why This Time May Be Different

While both the Russia Ukraine conflict and the current Middle East tensions are fundamentally supply side shocks, their impact is not determined solely by their origin.

In 2022, Ghana entered the Russia Ukraine shock with rising inflation, limited external buffers, exchange rate pressures, and weakening investor confidence. The result was an amplification effect. What began as a supply shock quickly evolved into a broader macroeconomic crisis, with currency depreciation, unanchored inflation expectations, and tightening financing conditions reinforcing one another.

Today, the conditions are markedly different.

Inflation is significantly lower and better anchored. The exchange rate is more stable. External reserves are stronger. Policy credibility has improved, supported by a more disciplined fiscal path and progress under the IMF programme. Even market sentiment has shifted, with improving confidence reflected in better domestic financing conditions.

This means that while the transmission channels remain, higher fuel costs, increased transport and production expenses, and potential second round effects on food prices, the intensity and speed of transmission are likely to be more contained.

In simple terms, the same type of shock is now hitting a more resilient system.

A More Balanced External Position

There is also an important offset that did not feature as prominently in earlier narratives.

While higher oil prices pose a clear downside risk, Ghana’s position as a major gold exporter provides a partial buffer. Elevated gold prices support export earnings, strengthen the current account, and contribute to reserve accumulation.

This creates a more balanced external dynamic, where negative terms of trade effects from oil are partially mitigated by gains in gold exports. It does not eliminate vulnerability, but it reduces the likelihood of extreme external imbalances.

The Risks Remain Real

Despite these improvements, the risks should not be underestimated.

A sustained increase in oil prices would still feed directly into domestic fuel prices, with knock on effects on transport, food, and overall inflation. Fertilizer and other imported inputs could become more expensive, affecting agricultural production and price stability. If geopolitical tensions escalate further, global financial conditions could tighten, affecting capital flows to emerging and frontier markets.

Recent discussions at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026 have also highlighted growing concerns around geopolitical fragmentation and its implications for inflation, energy markets, and global financing conditions. Policymakers have warned that a prolonged escalation in the Middle East could push oil prices higher and tighten external financing conditions, particularly for emerging and frontier economies.

For Ghana, this reinforces the importance of the current macroeconomic improvements. While the external environment remains uncertain, stronger reserves, improved policy credibility, and a more stable exchange rate provide a critical buffer against the type of destabilizing outcomes observed in previous shock episodes.

From Crisis to Stress Test

The real distinction between then and now is not the nature of the shock, but the likely outcome.

During the Russia Ukraine episode, external pressures exposed and amplified existing vulnerabilities, pushing the economy into a period of significant instability. In contrast, the current Middle East shock is more likely to function as a stress test rather than a trigger for crisis.

Ghana’s recent experience underscores a broader lesson. External shocks are inevitable, but their consequences are not predetermined. They depend on the strength of domestic fundamentals, the credibility of policy responses, and the availability of buffers at the point of impact.

This time, Ghana appears better prepared.

Not immune, but stronger.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.