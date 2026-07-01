Apostle Nyamekye calls for teaching of ethics from primary school to tackle corruption

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has called for the introduction of compulsory anti-corruption education across all levels of Ghana's education system as part of efforts to tackle the country's persistent corruption challenge.

He argued that if corruption is recognised as a major obstacle to Ghana's development, then it must be addressed through deliberate and structured education from an early age.

Apostle Nyamekye made the proposal during the 2026 National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer Service held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 1.

According to him, embedding anti-corruption studies into the national curriculum—from primary school to the university level—would help instil ethical values, integrity and accountability in future generations.

He proposed that a compulsory course on Ethics and National Development be introduced at the tertiary level for all students, regardless of their field of study.

"If corruption is the problem, let us start dealing with it from the primary schools so that when somebody gets to the university, Ethics and National Development becomes a complete course. Whether you are a doctor or a lawyer, you should study it," he said.

Apostle Nyamekye expressed confidence that exposing students to the causes, consequences and dangers of corruption throughout their educational journey would help transform attitudes and strengthen Ghana's long-term fight against the menace.

"If we do some of these things, we will cure corruption in the future," he added.

He maintained that while spiritual renewal remains essential to national transformation, practical reforms such as values-based education are equally important in building a responsible and accountable society.

According to the Church of Pentecost Chairman, Ghana's development challenges require a combination of moral discipline, ethical leadership and intentional investment in character formation through education.

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