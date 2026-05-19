Football

Arsenal Win 2025–26 Premier League Title After Man City Stumble at Bournemouth

Source: FotMob  
  19 May 2026 8:42pm
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Arsenal have officially been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years—and the Gunners didn’t even have to lace up their boots on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s men were undoubtedly glued to the television watching title-chasers Manchester City take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, knowing even the smallest of missteps would grant them their long-awaited league title.

The Cityzens went on to settle for a 1–1 draw with the Cherries. The result put Pep Guardiola’s men four points back with just one game left to play, making it mathematically impossible to catch up to Arsenal, who sit atop the table with 82 points.

Winning the Premier League title as spectators on the night is hardly the dream scenario for the Gunners, but they won’t mind one bit. After finishing as the runners-up in the last three seasons, the bridesmaids are finally the bride—and Arteta has finally crossed the finish line in his sixth full season on the Emirates touchline.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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