Asante Kotoko should have appointed Ignatius Osei-Fosu – Kojo Addae-Mensah

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Football analyst Kojo Addae-Mensah believes Ignatius Osei-Fosu was the right choice for the Asante Kotoko head coach role.
His comments come after the appointment of South African Eric Tinkler as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.
Speaking to Luv FM, Addae-Mensah argued that Kotoko's pool of available local coaches is limited, with most of the names being linked to the job having previously served the club.
"Whoever you mention would be a recycle. All those who are more or less available would have worked with Kotoko before. Frimpong Manso is available and has worked with Kotoko before. Maxwell Konadu has worked with Kotoko before. Everybody you mention has been there before," he said.
According to him, while some may conclude that Kotoko have exhausted their options, he believes Ignatius Osei-Fosu presented a fresh and credible alternative despite his current role with Sudan's national team.
"So yes, to that extent, you could say we've run out of options. We don't really have options. But I know Ignatius is working with Sudan, and I can bet that if we sit down and talk to Kwesi Appiah, he would allow us to have Ignatius," he stated.
Ignatius, who currently works as an assistant to Sudan coach Kwasi Appiah, told Luv FM in March 2026 that he is open to taking the role but the “timing has to be right”.
Addae-Mensah also stressed that Osei-Fosu's extensive experience working alongside Kwesi Appiah makes him well-equipped for the demands of leading one of Ghana's biggest clubs.
"I would have considered Ignatius, especially considering his exposure and having worked with Kwesi for so long," he added.
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