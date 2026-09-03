Asantehemaa welcomes Otumfuo home after US engagements

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II, has welcomed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following his return to Ghana from the United States.
The welcome at Manhyia comes after the Asantehene travelled to the US for a series of engagements, including the 6th Akwasidae Festival, held at Bowie State University in Maryland on Sunday, August 30, 2026.
The festival brought together traditional leaders, royals, dignitaries and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to celebrate Asante culture, heritage and unity.
Upon his return, thousands of residents lined the principal streets of Kumasi to give Otumfuo a rousing welcome. Many dressed in traditional Asante colours, waved flags and cheered as the Asantehene made his way through the city.
Below are some photos:
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