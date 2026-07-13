At least one million women lose access to aid after funding cuts, UN says

At least one million women and girls have lost access to critical humanitarian support over the last eighteen months. A new report from UN Women highlights this growing global crisis. The loss of vital aid follows a period of historic contraction in international development assistance.

Impact on Women and Local Organisations

The current funding shortfall is dismantling women-led organisations operating in many of the world’s most dangerous regions. Researchers surveyed 855 women’s organisations across 52 countries. Nearly 90 per cent of these groups report they can no longer meet the urgent needs of their communities. Many organisations are now forced to turn people away. Others are scaling back their life-saving operations to survive.

UN Women’s Chief of Humanitarian Action, Sofia Calltorp, emphasised the severity of the situation during a briefing in Geneva. “UN Women has spoken to 855 women’s organisations working in 52 countries, who have told us that these women and girls have been turned away due to funding cuts that are dismantling their organisations,” Calltorp told reporters. She noted that these figures likely represent only a fraction of the total human suffering. “We know that this number, at least 1 million women and girls, is just the tip of the iceberg,” she added.

Rising Threats and Diminishing Resources

The crisis coincides with a surge in global instability. UN Women reported that incidents of conflict-related sexual violence doubled during the past year. Simultaneously, 84 per cent of the surveyed organisations reported a sharp increase in demand for services since January 2025. This timeframe marks the beginning of significant shifts in international aid policies under the current U.S. administration.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development recently confirmed a massive contraction in global aid. Development assistance dropped by nearly one-quarter last year to $174 billion. This represents the largest yearly decline on record. Financial constraints have forced many U.N. agencies to reduce staff and terminate essential programs worldwide.

The Human Cost of Funding Withdrawals

The consequences of these budget cuts are immediate and devastating for vulnerable populations. Survivors of sexual violence, displaced mothers, and girls forced out of school are among those most affected. Many local organisations are now facing the prospect of total collapse. One in five groups surveyed expects to close its doors permanently or temporarily within the next year.

Sofia Calltorp warned of the long-term impact on global stability. “Every dollar withdrawn from women’s organisations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school and communities struggling to survive,” said Calltorp. She urged immediate intervention to prevent further loss of life. “Without immediate action, the organisations that have kept women and girls alive through the world’s worst crises risk becoming another casualty of war,” she stated.

Regional Implications for Africa

The ripple effects of these cuts are particularly acute across Africa. Local organisations often serve as the primary lifeline in areas where international agencies have limited reach. Many of these groups now operate in extreme precarity. Reports indicate that staff members are frequently working without pay to maintain essential services. The decline in support is further threatening progress on local leadership and gender equality. As safe spaces for survivors of violence diminish, the social fabric of vulnerable communities across the continent faces unprecedented strain.

Institutional Reform and Future Uncertainty

The United Nations is currently navigating a significant institutional reform process known as UN80. As part of these broader discussions, officials are weighing the potential merger of UN Women with the United Nations Population Fund. Proponents of the reform suggest that structural changes could improve efficiency during a period of constrained resources. Critics and various stakeholders, however, remain concerned about the potential dilution of specific mandates focused on gender equality and reproductive health. For now, humanitarian organisations continue to operate in a state of deep uncertainty as they await clarity on future funding levels and the outcome of the UN80 reform efforts.

Consequently, the intersection of record-breaking humanitarian needs and tightening fiscal policies creates a volatile environment for global development. As the international community debates institutional restructuring and budget priorities, the immediate survival of millions remains inextricably linked to the continued functionality of frontline support networks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.