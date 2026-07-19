At least six dead and 21 injured after 2 earthquakes in Peru

Audio By Carbonatix
At least six people were killed and 21 injured after two earthquakes struck a mountainous region of Peru, the country's civil defense chief said on Sunday.
The quakes, measuring magnitudes 5.1 and 3.7, hit on Saturday night in Chupaca province in the Junín region, about 300 km (186 miles) east of Lima, according to Peru's National Seismological Center post on X.
The first quake struck at a depth of 24 km (15 miles) and the second at 18 km, the center said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier reported that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6.
Luis Vásquez, head of Peru's National Civil Defense Institute, told local radio station Exitosa that preliminary reports showed about 48 homes had been destroyed and another 18 damaged, affecting around 300 people who are being provided with tents.
Homes in the affected communities in Chupaca are generally rudimentary structures built from adobe blocks.
Vásquez said emergency crews and firefighters arrived in the affected areas early on Sunday to clear debris amid concerns that additional victims could be trapped.
Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone that accounts for roughly 85% of the world's seismic activity.
Latest Stories
-
Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran expand strikes in the Middle East
8 minutes
-
Trump says new Air Force One from Qatar will get ‘maxed out’ upgrades
18 minutes
-
Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10bn compute lease deal, source says
26 minutes
-
SpaceX moves Starship launch attempt to Thursday
37 minutes
-
Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of HQ move
46 minutes
-
Neighbours actor Terence Donovan dies aged 90
57 minutes
-
JD Vance announces birth of baby boy with wife Usha
1 hour
-
Scaloni leaves news conference in tears talking about his future
1 hour
-
Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages
2 hours
-
Trump calls for review related to scientific manual used by judges
2 hours
-
US judge won’t block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit
2 hours
-
Musk’s X, major labels end dispute over music on social-media platform
2 hours
-
Norway opens new memorial for victims of 2011 massacre
2 hours
-
The Herald editor Larry Dogbey granted bail pending appeal in contempt case
4 hours
-
Two remanded over alleged assault of Pragia rider
4 hours