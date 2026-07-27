Atta Akyea replaces Andy Appiah-Kubi as Wontumi’s counsel in GH¢30 million EXIM Bank case

Mr Atta Akyea

Private legal practitioner Samuel Atta Akyea has taken over as the new lawyer for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in his GH¢30 million EXIM Bank fraud case.

The change in legal representation was announced when Chairman Wontumi appeared before the Accra High Court on Monday, July 27, with several senior members of the opposition NPP present to support him.

Addressing the court, Mr Atta Akyea said the previous lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, had withdrawn his services and that he had now assumed responsibility for representing Chairman Wontumi and his company, Wontumi Farms Limited.

"Andy Appiah-Kubi has withdrawn his legal services for Chairman Wontumi and his company, Wontumi Farms Limited, and I have assumed his role as their new lawyer," Mr Atta Akyea told the court.

The court appearance comes a week after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a separate illegal mining case involving the Samreboi concession.

The embattled politician was at the Accra High Court on Monday, July 27, to continue proceedings in the case in which he and Wontumi Farms Limited are accused in relation to an alleged GH¢30 million financial transaction involving the Export-Import Bank of Ghana (EXIM Bank).

The court was crowded with NPP figures who had gathered to observe the proceedings as the party's Ashanti regional chairman made his appearance.

The latest development follows an earlier indication from the Office of the Attorney-General that it had rejected a plea bargain proposal submitted by Chairman Wontumi in connection with the EXIM Bank case.

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