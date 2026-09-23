Attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP in that manner a retrogression in Ghana’s democracy – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has described the alleged attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by security personnel believed to be from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at the premises of the Accra High Court as a “retrogression” in Ghana’s democratic development.

His comments follow a tense confrontation at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, involving lawyers for detained Techiman-based nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti and security personnel believed to be EOCO officers.

In a video circulating online, a woman believed to be a security officer is seen standing at the entrance of a car as Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah attempts to get in.

The two exchange words before a scuffle breaks out. A heavily built man believed to be part of the lawyer’s team then opens the car door, pushes the woman aside and allows the MP to drive off.

Another vehicle, believed to belong to the security personnel, is subsequently seen following the MP’s car.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear, including whether the security personnel were EOCO operatives and whether they were attempting to arrest the MP.

But reacting to the incident, Martin Kpebu said the manner in which the alleged arrest was being pursued represented a setback to democratic practice.

“From what I’m seeing, it’s a retrogression in our quest for a better democracy. It’s a retrogression,” he said.

Mr Kpebu argued that where an MP is required by law enforcement authorities, the appropriate parliamentary procedure should be followed rather than having security officers attempt to arrest the legislator directly.

“As far as I’m aware, by the Parliament Act 300 and then the constitutional architecture, when you need a parliamentarian, whether he’s on suspicion of having committed an offence, my understanding so far is that you would write to the Speaker of Parliament,” he explained.

He said the Speaker would then engage the MP and make arrangements for the legislator to present himself at a suitable time.

Mr Kpebu recalled that during Prof Mike Oquaye’s tenure as Speaker, arrangements were sometimes made for police officers to meet MPs within Parliament rather than removing them from the premises.

He said such procedures were important to prevent a situation where a government could use the police or other security agencies to target outspoken opposition MPs.

According to him, political parties in government must therefore be mindful of how state institutions are used against members of the opposition because power can change hands.

“Look, listen, this is our democracy. No party can stay in office forever, so the tables should always turn,” he said.

The comments come as lawyers for Salomey Baffoe Awiti continue efforts to secure her release after she was remanded for two weeks in connection with the case involving the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

The High Court has adjourned the bail application hearing to Thursday, September 24, following a request by the prosecution for additional time to respond to the defence’s application.

Watch Martin Kpebu's reaction below.

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